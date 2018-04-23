 #BBNaija: Nina bags first endorsement deal !! - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


#BBNaija: Nina bags first endorsement deal !!
Nina bags endorsement deal. Barely two hours after the BBNaija reality TV show ended, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, who came fifth in the show has reportedly landed an endorsement deal with Flawless By Mimi, a beauty supply shop in Nigeria. The Chief
