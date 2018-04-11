BBNaija: Nina breaks down in tears, says she’s done with Miracle — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina breaks down in tears, says she’s done with Miracle

Nina breaks down in tears

One of Big Brother Naija “Best Couple”, Miracle and Nina, are currently having issues, after Ebuka questioned Nina’s statement, where she was quoted to have said that “She can’t date Miracle outside of the house, but rather go back to her boyfriend”.

She even referred to Miracle as her Best friend… Ever since then, things haven’t been the same for both of them.

Nina even blamed the show’s host, Ebuka for the issues she’s having with Miracle.

Miracle has said he wants her to be totally honest with him, because he feels they are more than friends, due to their closeness in the house..

But then, Nina has repeatedly smashed his heart, tagging their relationship as just friends having fun and nothing more than that.

During a conversation with Tobi and Alex as they attempted to resolve their issues, Nina insisted she’s officially done with Miracle and doesn’t care anymore about him.

An emotional Nina later broke down in tears and appealed to Tobi to help with alcohol to ease herself.

