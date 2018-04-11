BBNaija! Nina Ends Her Relationship With Miracle In Tears — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Nina Ends Her Relationship With Miracle In Tears
Big brother housemate Nina just ended her relationship with Miracle in the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria. While she was talking to Tobi, she said she is no longer interested in Miracle and doesn’t like him anymore Tobi feels she is drunk. Nina sobbed for so long as she spoke to Tobi. Miracle has accused Nina […]
