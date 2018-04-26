BBNaija : Nina gives reasons why she will not reconcile with Collins — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija : Nina gives reasons why she will not reconcile with Collins





Nina may not be so naive afterall seeing as she continues to give contrasting statements to the media about her affair with Collins and Miracle.

Earlier on she had publicly dumped Collins and revealed that she will be pursuing a relationship with fellow ex-housemate Miracle, only for her to have been quoted again saying she can not date him.





The latest statement from Nina now is that she will not be going back to her former lover Collins. She revealed this in an interview with Toolz today.

She and Miracle had shared their first kiss outside the Big Brother house.

Nina has opened up on why she may not reconcile with her boyfriend,Collins.

According to her,after all which has happened, she can’t be too sure about his intentions.

