BBNaija: Nina goes semi-nude in new photoshoot, says she was born to stand out — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina goes semi-nude in new photoshoot, says she was born to stand out
Nina goes semi-nude in new photoshoot, shared the video on her page not minding critics and haters.
The former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist is currently trending on social media.
Recall that the beautiful reality star was bashed on social media for dumping her boyfriend of one year, Collins for Miracle, her in-house lover who eventually emerged winner of the show.
She shared the video with the caption;
“I’ll never try to fit in. I was born to STAND OUT.”
Watch video below:
Meanwhile she appears to be the reason behind male barbie, Bobrisky shading fashion stylist Toyin Lawani.
