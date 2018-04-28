BBNaija: Nina goes semi-nude in new photoshoot, says she was born to stand out — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina goes semi-nude in new photoshoot, says she was born to stand out





Nina goes semi-nude in new photoshoot, shared the video on her page not minding critics and haters.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist is currently trending on social media.

Recall that the beautiful reality star was bashed on social media for dumping her boyfriend of one year, Collins for Miracle, her in-house lover who eventually emerged winner of the show.





She shared the video with the caption;

“I’ll never try to fit in. I was born to STAND OUT.”

Watch video below:

Meanwhile she appears to be the reason behind male barbie, Bobrisky shading fashion stylist Toyin Lawani.

Read more here.

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaija: Nina goes semi-nude in new photoshoot, says she was born to stand out appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

