BBNaija: Nina goes semi nude in new video, says she was born to ‘STAND OUT’ — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina goes semi nude in new video, says she was born to ‘STAND OUT’

Former BBNaija housemate Nina shows how sexual she can be in new video as she goes semi nude for the cameras bragging about how she was born to stand out.

The beautiful reality star appear to have had it with her many critics who lashed out on her on social media for dumping her boyfriend of one year Collins for Miracle her in-house lover who eventually emerged as the winner of the just concluded ‘double wahala’ edition of the reality game show.

Well it appears that, this is her own way of saying she does not really care what the haters say about her.

She shared the video with the caption;

“I’ll never try to fit in. I was born to STAND OUT.”

Watch video below;

