BBNaija: Nina has been evicted from the Big Brother House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina has been evicted from the Big Brother House





Nina evicted

Team Nina has been eased of the tension that befell them over the past weeks after they campaigned for her to win the Big Brother Naija game as she’s been announced as the latest evicted BBNaija housemate.

While Ebuka chilled with them a little in the house, he, moments ago announced Nina as the latest evicted housemate of the Big Brother game.





This leaves just two ladies and two gentlemen vying for the grand prize of the Big Brother Naija game – Alex, Cee-C, Miracle and Tobi have the potential of winning the Big Brother Naija game moments from now…

We can’t wait to see who’d emerge as the winner… who do you think it’ll be?

