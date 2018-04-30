BBNaija Nina looking stunning as she's styled by Toyin Lawani in new photoshoot - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Nina looking stunning as she’s styled by Toyin Lawani in new photoshoot – NAIJA.NG
BBNaija Nina looking stunning as she's styled by Toyin Lawani in new photoshoot
Who would have thought that ex-BBNaija housemate Nina is so gorgeous, extremely beautiful and hot. In a recent photo shoot she did, dressed in Toyin Lawani's gorgeously styled outfits, Nina looks so breathtaking. She stunned in the dress, looking like …
Lovely Photos from Nina's Photoshoot with Tyannah Styling
