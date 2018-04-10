BBNaija: Nina needs to learn to close her legs – Uche Maduagwu — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina needs to learn to close her legs – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has yet another thing to say about BBNaija 2018.

This time he has words for Nina, whom he thinks is too loose.

Read his post below;

I’ll ONLY support @nina_ivy_ when she learns to close her Legs in the BBnaija House. What exactly is wrong with this generation? Just because of 45 Million Naira, @nina_ivy_ allegedly spread her legs wide like the 3rd mainland bridge in #Lagos for Miracle to come in from above, what nonsense, and to think this was on a national television, omg, this girls shame is affecting the network service on my phone, It shows this girl has no home training at all. I am the biggest Actor in Nigeria, and don’t expect me to vote for you unless you learn to close those legs, or better still use rope to tie them so it won’t be opening anyhow when you see Miracle. Tomorrow now, if no reasonable man ask for your hand in #marriage, you’ll start blaming your villagers for escorting you to the City. @nina_ivy_ You are a beautiful girl, use your head and not SEX in the bbnaija house or I’ll never support you.

Source – Misspetite

The post #BBNaija: Nina needs to learn to close her legs – Uche Maduagwu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

