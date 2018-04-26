 #BBNaija: Nina reveals she loves Miracle — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Nina reveals she loves Miracle

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Nina has spoke on the state of her relationship with winner, Miracle.

In a question and answer session on Payporte last night, she revealed she loves him and also addressed some other questions. Miracle did the same but avoid most questions on their relationship.


However, he shared this adorable picture last night.

