BBNaija: Nina sends special message to Nigerians after her return back home — Nigeria Today

Nina has sent out an appreciation message to Nigerians, thanking them for standing by her and supporting her all through her stay in the game.

According to an excited Nina, she has not gotten used to the ‘fans thing’ but she is highly appreciative of their efforts.

Thanks to everyone that voted for me I appreciate alot…God bless you

Nigerians quickly took to her page and reacted to the video:

angel_mimeee Nina oooooooo doing lyk a tartar

f.nkem U can’t speak Nina

goldensammy1 Go and Thank Miracle and team miracle, they deserve more accolades than we do .. They paid your dues in full

nenyechi222 We love you, keep doing your thing and don’t let anyone or anything get to you

honeywealthy Love u girl and wish you the very best life has to offer!!!

mstong_love The fashion killer

mz_omotee Go girl!!!!

tuberry22 Grace grace I see grace grace grace all I see is grace go girl God got ur back love u Nina

tollyberry I love Mina so much

bella.dona.001 Nice one

whitneybill Love u too

b.klassicbeauty My love you can speak the English anyhow it comes to your mouth…. We understand and we love you like that baby,nobody is perfect….. Go Nina, the sky is it starting point

