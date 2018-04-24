BBNAIJA: Nina To Go Back To Boyfriend Collins, Ditches Miracle — Nigeria Today

BBNAIJA: Nina To Go Back To Boyfriend Collins, Ditches Miracle

Miracle’s romantic partner in the house, Nina, has claimed that she would be going back to her boyfriend Collins. The Big Brother contestant said this in an interview with DSTv where she said that she would try to patch things up with her boyfriend and not pursue anything with Miracle. There had been speculation that […]

The post BBNAIJA: Nina To Go Back To Boyfriend Collins, Ditches Miracle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

