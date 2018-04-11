BBNaija: Nina's publicist blasts Miracle for betraying Nina's trust — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Nina’s publicist blasts Miracle for betraying Nina’s trust

In a recent post, which has since been deleted on Instagram, Nina’s publicist, Chinonso Onyenobi, accused Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle, of betraying Nina’s trust.

She said that Nina was humiliated by ‘someone’ she risked everything for, and that she has ‘brought so much shame on herself’ just to be with that person only to be betrayed by him, Punch reports.

The post was deleted after followers of the page disagreed with the statement made by the publicist who many believed to be Nina’s sister.

Nina and Miracle’s relationship went sour on Monday after Miracle expressed his displeasure with Nina refering to him as just a friend.

While she was speaking with fellow housemate, Tobi, Nina said she was done with Miracle and didn’t want to have anything to do with him again.

See the post and reactions below:

