BBNaija : ‘Nobody holy pass’ – Small Doctor stands by Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija : ‘Nobody holy pass’ – Small Doctor stands by Cee-C

Small Doctor stands by Cee-C

Nigerian street pop sensation, Small Doctor has revealed he’s standing with Cee-C following her recent burst up with fellow Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi.

If you would recall, Small Doctor had earlier declared his interest in marrying her once she’s out of the reality show, and it seems her recent outburst does not scare him to say the least.

The ‘penalty’ Singer took to his Instagram to share a beautiful photo of Cee-C and wrote:



‘Nobody Holy Pass? See Beyond Her Flaws… Kindly Vote Cee-C To 32052… iyanu MASHELE SOONEST???’

