BBNaija: Okorocha congratulates Miracle — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Okorocha congratulates Miracle

Imo state governor, Rochas Owelle Okorocha has congratulated the winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija Reality Show, Mr. Miracle Igbokwe.

Miracle is an indigene of Imo state.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, described Miracle, as a good ambassador of the state, adding that he was not surprised that he ended up being the winner of the show.

He commended him for conducting himself well for the 12 weeks the entertaining event lasted.

The governor disclosed that the State Government would give Miracle the attention he deserves and commended him for the good remarks he made about the free and qualitative education in the state.

He equally commended the organizers of the event for coming up with such youth oriented show.

