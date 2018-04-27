BBNaija: Panic as chef accuses Dee-one of cheating on his wife with Vandora at Lagos hotel — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Panic as chef accuses Dee-one of cheating on his wife with Vandora at Lagos hotel





Former big brother Naija contestant and comedian, Dee-One, has come under serious firefollowing the opinion he made during an interview with TVC which went viral recently.

Dee-One who was among the first set of housemates to leave the Big Brother house said that fellow housemate, Tobi deserved what he got because he first tormented Cee-C while they were in the house.

He said,

“Tobi deserves it because he was even the one tormenting Cee-c. Yeah, he did. Tobi knew what he was doing. He started the whole story and the journey as if he was in love and needed something serious with her. He knew what he was doing.”

Dee-One added,





“He [Tobi] was even the one that went Big Brother and told him that my jokes are insensitive. But he’ll come out pretending as everything was normal.”

Watch him speak below:

In light of this, a Nigerian chef, who supposedly is a fan of Tobi, reacted to Dee-One’s statement and was ruthless in her reaction.

She bluntly accused him of being a cheat; claiming that she has proof that he cheated on his wife with his former strategic partner, Vandora at a Lagos hotel.

IG user, @princessla49 took to her page and wrote,

U stupid bastard now let d whole world no how u cheated on ur wife wit pandora at lime bridge hotel, Chevron. Now can u compare dis to Tobi and see c. Have got it all tape u cheat! @comediandeeone

Well, with this shocking revelation from the chef, fans are bothered as they wonder what the fate of the comedian’s marriage will be from now…

