BBNaija: Photos from the live show in Lagos + The List of the 45m Prize win for the winner — Nigeria Today

The Big Brother Naija grand finale airs the end of its third season tonight and while the live show’s host, Ebuka is anchoring the show from SA, BBN alumnus, Bisola is holding it down here in Lagos.

With past housemates all gathered at the viewing centre in Lagos and Bisola hosting the show here, our correspondent brings live photos from the event.





Since the start of the show, it’s been announced that the winner of the show will be walking home with a whooping N45m and now it’s been broken down how the money will go about…

In cash, the winner will be having N25m, a N12m SUV, home appliances worth 3.3 million and an all expense paid trip for two worth, 4.7 million.

With these, we know for sure that the winner will be having one helluva time after the Big Brother show…

Meanwhile… here are photos from the live show in Lagos…

