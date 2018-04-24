 #BBNaija: Princess releases new seductive photos, looks HOT! — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Princess releases new seductive photos, looks HOT!

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ex-BBNaija 2018 housemate, Princess has released sultry photos of herself in a seductive outfit.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

In the photos, she has her body spiced up with different paint colours.

The pictures have garnered attention from her fans with flirty comments.


The idea behind these pictures which have kept her in the news remain unknown.

“Opinions are like colours some are warm, others are cool.but a fine blend of them only makes you more beautiful. Stay true to thyself. PRINCESS THE PRIMA-DONNA” she captioned the photos.

Leave a Comment…

comments


The post #BBNaija: Princess releases new seductive photos, looks HOT! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.