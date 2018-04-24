BBNaija: Princess releases new seductive photos, looks HOT! — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Princess releases new seductive photos, looks HOT!





Ex-BBNaija 2018 housemate, Princess has released sultry photos of herself in a seductive outfit.

In the photos, she has her body spiced up with different paint colours.

The pictures have garnered attention from her fans with flirty comments.





The idea behind these pictures which have kept her in the news remain unknown.

“Opinions are like colours some are warm, others are cool.but a fine blend of them only makes you more beautiful. Stay true to thyself. PRINCESS THE PRIMA-DONNA” she captioned the photos.

