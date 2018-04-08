 BBNaija! Rico Swavey Evicted From The House — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Rico Swavey Evicted From The House

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Rico Swavey has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 house today on Day 70 of the game. After spending 10 weeks, a total of 70 days inside Big Brother’s house, Rico Swavey has finally been booted after being one of the housemates who received the least number of votes from the voting audience […]

