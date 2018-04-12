BBNaija! Rico Swavey Predicts Who Will Win The Show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Rico Swavey Predicts Who Will Win The Show
Recent evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, has predicted whowill win the popular reality show. In an interview with Pulse, the former housemate said he would be happy for whoever emerges the winner, but thinks it is between Tobi and Miracle. “That has to be… Like my nigga Bitto would say, ‘there’s a dichotomy […]
The post BBNaija! Rico Swavey Predicts Who Will Win The Show appeared first on Timeofgist.
