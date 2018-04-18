 BBNaija: Rico Swavey Set To Drop 'Emotions' - Concise News — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Rico Swavey Set To Drop ‘Emotions’ – Concise News

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment


BBNaija: Rico Swavey Set To Drop 'Emotions'
Evicted housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija show Rico Swavey has unveiled plans to release a new song titled, “Emotions”. Swavey who is an upcoming artiste and actor, revealed this on his Instagram page on Tuesday. He wrote: “I just can't wait
