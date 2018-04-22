BBNaija: Samklef advises Cee-C to see a Psychiatrist, says she acts like a Psychopath — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Samklef advises Cee-C to see a Psychiatrist, says she acts like a Psychopath





Samklef advises Cee-C

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has taken to social media to share his thoughts on BBNaija controversial housemate Cee-c.

According to the producer, Cee-C acts like a psychopath and should see psychiatrist if she wins the grand prize today.

This is coming after videos of Cee-C warning her dad not to tell her how to act went viral yesterday.





The video also showed her warning fellow housemates not to mention her name in their interviews else she won’t take it lightly.

Samklef tweeted;

“If cee c should win please let her go see a psychiatrist she acts like a psychopath..”

