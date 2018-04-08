 BBNaija! See How Viewers Voted For Their Favourite Housemates This Week — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! See How Viewers Voted For Their Favourite Housemates This Week

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

This past week had housemates Alex, Cee-C, Miracle, Nina, Lolu and Rico Swavey up for eviction in the Big Brother game. Viewers left to vote for their favourite housemate to stay in the game and apparently, fans of housemate, Rico Swavey weren’t tough enough to make him stay him in the game as tonight’s live […]

The post BBNaija! See How Viewers Voted For Their Favourite Housemates This Week appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.