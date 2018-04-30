BBNaija! See The Moment Alex and Tobi Carry Alex’s Mother — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! See The Moment Alex and Tobi Carry Alex’s Mother

Here is the adorable photo of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tobi and Alex carrying Alex’s mum. Ever since the show ended, Tobi and Alex have remained together even though in separate interviews, they said they won’t be dating at the moment. Alex in her interview, said she would prefer to date her first […]

The post BBNaija! See The Moment Alex and Tobi Carry Alex’s Mother appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

