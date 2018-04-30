 BBNaija! See The Moment Alex and Tobi Carry Alex’s Mother — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! See The Moment Alex and Tobi Carry Alex’s Mother

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist

Here is the adorable photo of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tobi and Alex carrying Alex’s mum.   Ever since the show ended, Tobi and Alex have remained together even though in separate interviews, they said they won’t be dating at the moment. Alex in her interview, said she would prefer to date her first […]

