BBNaija! Singer Small Doctor Reacts To Cee-C’s Insults On Tobi — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Singer Small Doctor Reacts To Cee-C’s Insults On Tobi

Nigerian singer, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Small Doctor has revealed his stand concerning Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C’s verbal abuse on Tobi. Timeofgist recall that, Cee-C had on Wednesday accused Tobi of gossiping about her with other housemates and decided to challenge him face-to-face. This caused her a warning strike from Biggie after […]

The post BBNaija! Singer Small Doctor Reacts To Cee-C’s Insults On Tobi appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

