 #BBNaija: Slay Queen regrets ignoring Miracle who was in her DM few years ago — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Slay Queen regrets ignoring Miracle who was in her DM few years ago

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment


Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle is undoubtedly having the time of his life with his new found fame.

A Nigerian lady with Instagram handle @omotoke_dacoco took to the platform to disclose how she is now regretting ignoring the pilot who was in her DM.

The lady took to her Instalive to share screenshots of chats with Miracle, before he was unveiled as the reality show’s housemates and then winner.


She wrote: “That was how i was always ignoring Miracle when e was always in my dm, i use my throw away my husband so nw am nw the fan”

See one below:

Another photo of the lady ;

The post #BBNaija: Slay Queen regrets ignoring Miracle who was in her DM few years ago appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

