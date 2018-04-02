 #BBnaija: Tboss stuns in Pilot-themed photos, says 'I Always Wanted To Be A Pilot' - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
#BBnaija: Tboss stuns in Pilot-themed photos, says ‘I Always Wanted To Be A Pilot’ – Information Nigeria

#BBnaija: Tboss stuns in Pilot-themed photos, says 'I Always Wanted To Be A Pilot'
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idown fondly known as Tboss, has shared adorable pictures of herself in a pilot's suit. Tboss revealed that she loves and adores people on uniform, adding that she has always wanted to be a pilot. Tboss

