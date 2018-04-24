BBNaija: Tboss wants to have a one-on-one conversation with Tobi and Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Tboss wants to have a one-on-one conversation with Tobi and Cee-C





Tboss wants to have a conversation with BBNaija housemates Tobi and Cee-C.

She mentioned during an interview with Deji Mercury at the live screening show that was held in Lekki, Lagos.

When TBoss was asked to comment on Cee-C and her controversies in the house, the former BBNaija Alumni opted refrained from making comments in public, rather she said she would like to meet with Cee-C and Tobi and have a one on one discussion with them

Watch excerpts of the interview below:





Meanwhile, Tboss in her usual way looked really stunning in these new photos she shared on social media;

