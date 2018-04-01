 BBNaija: Teddy A evicted — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Teddy A evicted

Posted on Apr 1, 2018

Teddy A has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show following Bambam’s eviction last night. This week Big Brother (Biggie) evicted two housemates out of four nominated housemates. Teddy A received the second lowest percentage of votes with 16.

