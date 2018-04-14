 BBNaija: Teddy A Launches Record Label - Concise News — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Teddy A Launches Record Label – Concise News

Apr 14, 2018


BBNaija: Teddy A Launches Record Label
Evicted BBNaija housemate Teddy A on Friday launched his own record label. Teddy A, who alongside former housemate Bambam on Thursday paid Kogi West Senatorial district lawmaker, Sen. Dino Melaye, a courtesy visit, named the new label ALPHA Records
