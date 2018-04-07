 BBNaija: Teddy A Spotted With Phyno — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Teddy A Spotted With Phyno

Recently evicted Big Brother housemate, Teddy A was spotted with rapper Phyno sparking rumours of a possible collaboration between the two. Teddy A is not short on offers to work with people in the industry, right after he was evicted, Iyanya tweeted at him; “Yooooo @iamteddya #Biko hit me up once you get into Gidi. Make we enter […]

