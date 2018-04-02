BBNaija: Teddy A’s fans set to welcome him to Nigeria with a Hummer Limo Lincoln — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Teddy A’s fans set to welcome him to Nigeria with a Hummer Limo Lincoln

Housemate Teddy A who was evicted on Sunday is set to arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from South Africa, and his fans are already set for a grand welcome for him. A white Hummer Limo Lincoln is already waiting to pick him up from the airport. More details later ……….

The post BBNaija: Teddy A's fans set to welcome him to Nigeria with a Hummer Limo Lincoln appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

