 BBNaija: Teddy A’s fans set to welcome him to Nigeria with a Hummer Limo Lincoln — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Teddy A’s fans set to welcome him to Nigeria with a Hummer Limo Lincoln

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment, South Africa | 0 comments

Housemate Teddy A who was evicted on Sunday is set to arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from South Africa, and his fans are already set for a grand welcome for him. A white Hummer Limo Lincoln is already waiting to pick him up from the airport.  More details later ……….

The post BBNaija: Teddy A’s fans set to welcome him to Nigeria with a Hummer Limo Lincoln appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

