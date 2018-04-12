BBNaija: TeddyA & BamBam loved up in new photos — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: TeddyA & BamBam loved up in new photos

TeddyA & BamBam loved up

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, Teddy A and Bambam’s relationship appear to be waxing stronger as they keep releasing photos together.

The former Brother Naija 2018 housemates who are currently in Abuja for a media tour, haven’t been away from each other since their exit from BBN.

It’s not certain if they are an item yet, as both of them once disclosed that they were just going to focus on their careers for now.

Meanwhile, Bambam has released her first gospel song titled ‘Rest’ (Audio). She is excellent voice-over artist an On-Air Personality, she debuts her professional singing career with her official single titled “REST”, produced by Mac Roc.

