BBNaija: TEN things you probably did not know about Anto — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: TEN things you probably did not know about Anto

BBNaija housemate Anto was evicted from the house again on Sunday along with her in-house lover Lolu and fellow returnee Khloe.

Anto who had the second lowest votes was voted out of the show along with Khloe who had the lowest votes.

Here is a list of 10 things you probably did not know about her ;

1. Full name: Munirat Antoinette Lecky (aka ANTO)

2. She’s 28 years old.

3. She is the Head of Operations, Continental Basketball League Africa.

4. Antoinette is originally from Edo state, but was born in Carrboro, North Carolina, USA.

5. Anto holds a Bachelors degree in Exercise and Sport Science and Administration.

6. Anto holds two Masters degrees in Business Administration and Sports Business Management. She achieved this between 2011 and 2013 at the University of Central Florida.

7.She lives in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA.

8. She graduated in 2011 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

9. Anto also completed a Business Management Graduate Program at DeVos Sports in 2013.

10. She adopted the moniker “Anto” while being unveiled as BB Naija 2018 housemate.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

