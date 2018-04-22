BBNaija: ‘The Last Dance’ Tobi and Alex trend on Twitter (Video) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: ‘The Last Dance’ Tobi and Alex trend on Twitter (Video)

Tobi and Alex gave fans some good entertainment at yesterday’s Saturday night party.

The Big Brother ‘Double Wahala’ housemates were all shades of cool with their dance moves.

Though the show ends today, Fans are hoping that the duo continue what they have started as the chemistry between them is undeniable.

Recall that Cee-C and Tobi were a thing in the early weeks of the reality show before things went sour between them, well some fans are saying Alex probably had a thing for Tobi all a long. As such may have wished that things didn’t work out between Tobi and Cee-C.

However, fans of Tolex say Tobi and Alex owe Cee-C nothing and should go on and have a happily ever after.

A twitter user suggested that; “Tobi and Alex are FRIENDS!! Who care deeply about each other. Tolex is just our medicine. It keeps us happy from these toxic streets. Don’t let high blood pressure kill you. You get? #BBNaija”

Tobi and Alex are FRIENDS!! Who care deeply about each other. Tolex is just our medicine. It keeps us happy from these toxic streets. Don't let high blood pressure kill you. You get? #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/JCK97gIKmw — @IAmWeza (@Weza_Sun) April 21, 2018

Tobi and Alex are killing it off the dance floor… #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/xmjy7M1E5C — Big Brother Naija 2018 (@BBNaija2018) April 21, 2018

If Tobi and Alex like, let them be playing around there. In my mind they're already married with 2kids. See the chemistry naaa…

Both look so comfortable in their zone.

This table Tobi and Alex are shaking has a lot of single Nigerians on it. #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/BLi3P7YMql — Dr Energie (@Drenergie1) April 21, 2018

Tobi and Alex hmmm..as for these two i just dont know one is waiting for the other to say i love you…hmmm Tolex is just beautiful that hug is everything #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/RX7ytzlCbN — Amekuevor DK (@Elstone_Kelvin) April 17, 2018

Source – Gistreel

