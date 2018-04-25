BBNaija: Tobi and Alex look stunning as they goof around in new photos — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Tobi and Alex look stunning as they goof around in new photos





Tobi and Alex look stunning in new photos released today as they stepped out for their media rounds.

They can be seen playing around in the photos. Can we say this ship has sailed already?

The duo who became really close towards the tail end of the show debunked all claims of being in a romantic relationship.





Tobi, however revealed that he will be willing to date Alex if she agrees.

Alex shared the photos on IG and wrote:

”May God bless every single person that has loved and hated. The lord is your strength. I really appreciate.Let the day begin. @tobibakre be spoiling my picture o ??”

