BBNaija! Tobi And Cee-C Finally Reconcile, Hang Out Together (Photos) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Tobi And Cee-C Finally Reconcile, Hang Out Together (Photos)

Sponsors of big brother Naija, Payporte invited the five 2018 finalist for dinner this evening and it seems they made Cee-C and Tobi to at least talk to each other. Payporte shared the above photo on their Instagram page and wrote; “The conversation is on. Let’s be happy! PayPorte so proud of you both, @tobibakre […]

The post BBNaija! Tobi And Cee-C Finally Reconcile, Hang Out Together (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

