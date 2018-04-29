BBNaija: Tobi discloses his words about Efe winning out of pity were twisted — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Tobi discloses his words about Efe winning out of pity were twisted

Tobi has said his words were misunderstood after news had it that he said BBNaija 2017 winner Efe won due to pity from voters.

He was surprised at the quick twist in words from people after his interview with Punch Newspaper, saying he can never say such a thing about anyone, let alone Efe.

In his chat with Goldmyne TV the homecoming party held for the top 5 housemates at Cubana yesterday, Tobi said;

‘No that was misconstrued. Efe is much loved, like I said I went into the house to sell myself, like show people what I can do. My words were twisted. So Efe if you dey hear, is one love mehn, I won’t disrespect you. It was misconstrued, everything I said was taken into another context. I’m out for truth, I will air my opinion, but I won’t disrespect anybody’.

