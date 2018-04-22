BBNaija! Tobi Evicted From The Show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Tobi Evicted From The Show

Tobi has been evicted from the BBNaija 2018 reality TV show. He is the second runner up Big Brother Naija 2018. His quest for the N45 million star prize ended tonight. BBNaija 2018 final two housemates are now Cee-C and Miracle, one of them in a short while will be winning the BBNaija 2018 star […]

The post BBNaija! Tobi Evicted From The Show appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

