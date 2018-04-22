 BBNaija! Tobi Evicted From The Show — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Tobi Evicted From The Show

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Tobi has been evicted from the BBNaija 2018 reality TV show. He is the second runner up Big Brother Naija 2018. His quest for the N45 million star prize ended tonight. BBNaija 2018 final two housemates are now Cee-C and Miracle, one of them in a short while will be winning the BBNaija 2018 star […]

