BBNaija: Tobi finally addresses his relationship with alleged girlfriend, Regina — Nigeria Today

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Tobi Bakre has finally opened up on the true state of his relationship with his supposed girlfriend, Regina.

While he was still in the house, Regina was rumoured to be his girlfriend. He has however set the record straight, stating that the fitness expert is his G and he owes her forever.

A while ago, who was under pressure from trolls, came out to say she is too powerful to be in anyone’s shadow.





While Regina never called herself his girlfriend, her support for him while he was in the house, was always unwavering.

All through the days of the show, Regina campaigned intensively for Tobi and this was intensified in the latter days of the show.

Now that Alex is in the picture, people thought Regina might feel threatened – they insinuated that she should be ready to face a stiff competition from the ex Big Brother Naija housemate.

Regina however, shut down the speculations saying she is too powerful to be in anyone’s shadow.

