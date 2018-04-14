BBNaija: Tobi gifts Alex the gold bracelet his father gave him; promises her iPhone and car when they leave the house — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Tobi gifts Alex the gold bracelet his father gave him; promises her iPhone and car when they leave the house

Big Brother Naija housemates, Tobi and Alex are on some serious friendship goals y’all! Following the intimacy that has been going on with them for a while now, Tobi has just gifted his gossip partner, Alex a gold bracelet.

While Alex was conversing with Lolu, who was telling her that he’s noticed how deeply she’s fallen for Tobi, Tobi came to join them and upon seeing the bracelet, she asked that the gentleman give her.

Before he then gave her the bracelet, he explained to her that it was given to him by his father. After he gave it to her, he disclaimed that him gifting her with the accessory doesn’t come with any strings.

The gentleman also promised to give her an iPhone and a car once they leave the Big Brother house. With this gestures he’s been making towards her, it’s hard to say that Alex isn’t genuinely falling for him.

Let’s watch and see though…

Watch him gift her the bracelet below:

