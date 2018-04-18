 BBNaija: Tobi Has Nothing to Offer Me- Cee-C — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Tobi Has Nothing to Offer Me- Cee-C

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

The verbal exchange between Cee-C and Tobi has continued with the former stating that Tobi is empty and with nothing to offer someone like her. She said this while arguing with another of the housemates. The housemate was seemingly saying Cee-C was upset about the closeness of Tobi and Alex to which Cee-C disagreed vehemently. […]

The post BBNaija: Tobi Has Nothing to Offer Me- Cee-C appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

