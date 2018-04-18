BBNaija: Tobi Has Nothing to Offer Me- Cee-C — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Tobi Has Nothing to Offer Me- Cee-C
The verbal exchange between Cee-C and Tobi has continued with the former stating that Tobi is empty and with nothing to offer someone like her. She said this while arguing with another of the housemates. The housemate was seemingly saying Cee-C was upset about the closeness of Tobi and Alex to which Cee-C disagreed vehemently. […]
