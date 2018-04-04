BBNaija! Tobi left out in the cold as Lolu and Anto make up — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Tobi left out in the cold as Lolu and Anto make up

It may not be the best of times for big brother naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, who is now out in the cold after Lolu and Anto resolved their differences. Tobi, whose former love interest was Cee-C, got cozy with Anto after she returned to the Big Brother Naija house. During her time outside the house, […]

The post BBNaija! Tobi left out in the cold as Lolu and Anto make up appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

