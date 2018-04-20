BBNaija : Toyin Abraham pleads with fans to stop taking the show personal — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija : Toyin Abraham pleads with fans to stop taking the show personal

Toyin Abraham pleads with fans

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised fans of big brother niaja reality game show to take it easy as it and mindful of their utterances as it is just a game.

She expressed shock as the alarming rate at which fans are insulting themselves over the housemates in the show. She also added that some fans are already taking the entire game too far

Toyin explained that the insults and curses are getting out of hand and fans should rather use the medium to unite and enjoy the game together.

Toyin then concluded by using the hashtag supporting TeamTobi

Her post below ;

Hello everybody, it is very alarming and shocking that we are taking this Big Brother Naija thingy far. The insults and the curses are getting way out of hand. This is just a game, we are all one. It’s not like the guys in the house are from another country. They are ours, We are one! By Monday, this will all be over, the housemates will go about living their lives what happens then? I see some of the insults in my comment section but I chose to ignore because I believe this will end soon. Choose whoever you want to support without insulting one another. It is exhausting. Stop with the negativity, stop imposing your choices on others. It is not a do or die affair. Let people breathe. #VoteTobi #TeamTobi #ToyinTitans

The post #BBNaija : Toyin Abraham pleads with fans to stop taking the show personal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

