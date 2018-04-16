 #BBNaija Watch the epic moment Cee-C returned to the house — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija Watch the epic moment Cee-C returned to the house

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After last night’s eviction show,Big Brother Naija housemate,Cee-C was made to wait at the arena,thereby deceiving fellow housemates into thinking she was evicted .

While Tobi, Miracle, Nina and Alex celebrated, Cee-C arrived and their response was epic. They were spellbound.

