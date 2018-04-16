BBNaija Watch the epic moment Cee-C returned to the house — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija Watch the epic moment Cee-C returned to the house
After last night’s eviction show,Big Brother Naija housemate,Cee-C was made to wait at the arena,thereby deceiving fellow housemates into thinking she was evicted .
While Tobi, Miracle, Nina and Alex celebrated, Cee-C arrived and their response was epic. They were spellbound.
Cee-c's entrance be like, am back b*tches. You cnt help but love her#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/fJf2AxzRfA
— ¤Dollypawt (@Dolapohrt193) April 15, 2018
