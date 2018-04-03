 BBNaija! Watch The Moment Anto and Lolu Kiss Passionately While in Bed (Video) — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Watch The Moment Anto and Lolu Kiss Passionately While in Bed (Video)

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

Lolu has sure gotten Anto back after their relationship drama over whether he has another girl waiting for him outside the Big brother house. Moments after Lolu pleaded for mercy, Anto finally gave in to his request, by saying that “she hopes she’s not ruining her life”, Lolu the smooth talker replied by telling her: […]

