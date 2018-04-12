 BBNaija! Watch The Moment Miracle & Nina Sleep in Each Other’s Arm After Reconciling (Video) — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Watch The Moment Miracle & Nina Sleep in Each Other’s Arm After Reconciling (Video)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother housemates, Miracle and Nina resolved their issues last night with the help of Tobi, Alex and Anto. Timeofgist recalled that the two had a fallout after Miracle got angry that Nina referred to him as his friend during the live show. Nina decided she didn’t want to have anything again to do with […]

The post BBNaija! Watch The Moment Miracle & Nina Sleep in Each Other’s Arm After Reconciling (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

