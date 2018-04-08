 #BBNaija: We Weren't Red-y for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Hot Mai Atafo Look for the Live Show - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: We Weren’t Red-y for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Hot Mai Atafo Look for the Live Show – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

#BBNaija: We Weren't Red-y for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Hot Mai Atafo Look for the Live Show
BellaNaija
Some might say menswear can be simple, others even think it's boring but when it comes to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's personal style, there's absolutely nothing boring about it. If there's one person that can pull off a total ketchup red outfit, Ebuka is your
BBNaija: Fans Troll Ebuka's red suit (6 Things to note)Information Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.