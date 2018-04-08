BBNaija: We Weren’t Red-y for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Hot Mai Atafo Look for the Live Show — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: We Weren’t Red-y for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Hot Mai Atafo Look for the Live Show
Some might say menswear can be simple, others even think it’s boring but when it comes to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s personal style, there’s absolutely nothing boring about it. If there’s one person that can pull off a total ketchup red outfit, Ebuka is your guy. His red Mai Atafo ensemble today as host of the #BBNaija live show […]
The post #BBNaija: We Weren’t Red-y for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Hot Mai Atafo Look for the Live Show appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!