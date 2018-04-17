BBNaija! Why Biggie replaced Nina with Cee-c as Head of House — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Why Biggie replaced Nina with Cee-c as Head of House

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C became the new head of house after a small drama in the house yesterday. Big Brother initially wanted the housemates to pick the final week’s head of house among themselves. He, however told them that they should select between the housemate that had served as the head of house […]

The post BBNaija! Why Biggie replaced Nina with Cee-c as Head of House appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

